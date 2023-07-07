For this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at a new Apple TV+ series titled Platonic.

The Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen starring series follows platonic former best friends approaching a midlife reconnect after a lengthy rift. But their friendship becomes all consuming and rocks the lives they have built

“It’s not just slice of life, this part of what its like to be this age. I think they’re in their 40s.” says Julia. “It’s also about a lot of stress and anxieties and what are we going to do with out lives. It’s about what gives us meaning and how much fun are allowed to have.”

You can catch Platonic streaming now on Apple TV+.