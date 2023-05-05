In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift joins us to discuss a new documentary titled “Sam Now.” The story follows Sam and his half brother Reed as they use archival footage to find Sam’s mother, who disappeared 25 years ago. The footage chronicles Sam from 11 years old to 36 years old, showing how the disappearance of his mother affected him his entire life.

“They made this documentary over 25 years. And so you see him search for his mother, you see what happens when he finds out where she is and you see how the trauma of her leaving when he was so young, how that affected him.”

The documentary will be airing on PBS on May 8th