In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, Julia Swift talks about two projects: the feature film “I’ll Show You Mine” and Netflix Korean Drama “See You in my 19th Life.”

I’ll show you mine stars Never Have I Ever actress Poorna Jagannathan, the film revolves around her character, named Priya, and her nephew, nick. Priya is an author and sits down with her pansexual nephew and wants to chronicle his journey as a model.

“They decide together that they are going to write a book about his life as a model and a trend setter,” Julia says. “And in doing so, they spend a weekend in a house, alone, and it’s sort of set up as a play.”

See You in my 19th Life follows Ban Ji-Eum, who can remember all her past lives. She sets out to reconnect with an old flame of her from her 18th life, which was tragically cut short. “It’s just so much fun to see her connect with all these people from her past life,” says Julia. “It’s a really special romantic fantasy. Fun and meaningful in terms of relationships so this is a special one to take a look at.”

I’ll Show You Mine is available on demand and you can catch the first two episodes of I’ll See You in my 19th Life streaming on Netflix, with two episodes being released every weekend.