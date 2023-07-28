For this week’s edition of At the box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at the new Apple TV+ movie titled The Beanie Bubble

The movie takes an in depth look at the unbelievable tale of one of the nations most fascinating phenomena: the Beanie Babies. The movies transports us back to the 90’s and early 2000’s and shows un how the turn of the century’s most era defining zeitgeist came to be.

“The movie really is about Ty Warner, who created the Beanie Babies and about three women in his life who he couldn’t have done it without. That is the idea for this film,” says Julia. “All of the actors have the possibility of getting nominated because the acting was really special. I hope it doesn’t get overlooked because so many people in the industry went to see Barbie or Oppenheimer.”

You can watch The Beanie Bubble streaming today on Apple TV+