In this week’s edition of At The Box Office, film critic Julia Swift takes a look at a Netflix original series titled “The Diplomat.” The show follows the character of Kate Wyler played by Keri Russel as she is thrust into the world of high stakes politics. She must juggle her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star. All this, while also dealing with an international crisis.

“She gets involved in political things but it’s also about her marriage which is falling apart and her friendships in her life,” says Julia. “I wish I bought the main relationship more but it didn’t matter because there were so many other interesting things going on.”

You can watch The Diplomat streaming now on Netflix.