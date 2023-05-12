In this week’s edition of At The Box Office, film critic Julia Swift talks a Netflix original show titled “The Good Bad Mother”

The Good Bad Mother is a Korean Drama that focuses on Choi Kang Ho, an ambitious prosecutor who gets into a tragic accident. This forces him and his mother to embark on a journey to help heal their deteriorating relationship

“When that happens, it gives them another chance to be mother and son and to heal and remake their relationship,” Julia says. “They do this in the middle of the sweetest town. They run a pig farm that everyone looks down on but nobody can help but love them.:

The Good Bad Mother is now streaming on Netflix with six of the 14 episodes ready to stream.