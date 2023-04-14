In This week’s At the Box Office, Julia Swift takes a look at a new Apple TV+ show titled “The Last Thing He Told Me.” starring Jennifer Garner and Nikokaj Coster-Waldau. The story revolves around a married couple Hannah and Owen and Owen’s sixteen year old daughter Bailey. Tensions are high with Hannah and her step daughter Bailey but things quickly turn ominous when Owen mysteriously disappears. Hannah is forced to forge a relationship with her distant step daughter to try and find the truth behind her husband’s disappearance.

“We’ve seen lots of these oh you married someone and you don’t know who the husband is and the wife searches to find out about him. That’s not a new idea but what feels very new and fresh about this is the believability of the relationship between the step mother and the daughter,” says Julia. “It’s really a strong project.”

You can catch the mystery show streaming today on Apple TV+