In this week’s edition of At the Box Office, film critic Julia Swift talks to us about the latest Transformers movie titled Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The movie follows titular characters Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and the Autobots right against a new threat that emerges and has the ability to wipe out the planet. The Autobots must team up with another faction of transformers known as the Maximals to try and save the World

“Rise of the Beasts is in the same vein as the Bumblebee movie. We have the cute, funny, sweet transformers and this time we also get some of them in animal form which is really fun to watch,” says Julia. “This one, like bumblebee, is a prequel to the transformers so we go back to the mid-90s and we get to see a different New York City, like how it was back in the 90s.”

You can catch the Rise of the Beasts in theatres today