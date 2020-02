Boyden Valley Winery and Spirits is hosting its Wine & chocolate Weekend February 8 and 9. The event is from 10 AM-5PM both Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature chocolate samples and a cupcake with every paid wine tasting.

Snowflake Chocolates will be at the winery with samples and Lake Champlain chocolates are available to buy as well.

