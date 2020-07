This weeks winner of 44's Finest is a local spot that is known for great food, great people, and a great outdoor atmosphere. It is no other than the Spanked Puppy in Colchester, VT.

The Spanked Puppy is located right in between Main Street and Roosevelt Highway. They are a restaurant and pub that serves comfort food made from scratch. This year they are celebrating twenty eight years of business but these past few months have been like they have ever experienced.