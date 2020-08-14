At the Box Office: ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ & ‘Boy’s State’

Film critic and Asst. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, treats us to two reviews this week!

First up, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. This Netflix biopic follows the story of the first female Indian aviator to enter a war zone. Swift says it’s “really fascinating, especially given what’s going on now”.

In contrast, Swift isn’t as enthused over A24’s ‘Boy’s State’, “It could’ve been a much stronger film.”

The documentary tracks more than 1,000 teenage boys from Texas who attempt to build their own government from scratch.

The critic points out its problematic nature: “It is a little bit of a microcosm of what’s happening in politics. That’s what they’re pushing it as… but it’s such a negative view.”

She later added, “It’s just tough to see young boys and judging them on something they said when they were nervous and 17 years old and standing in front of a big crowd thinking, ‘Gosh, this is going to be on TV forever’.“

On the other hand, Swift says she looks forward to seeing what some of the young men featured in the film do in the future.

Both films are available now via online streaming services.