Movie review and Rotten Tomatoes’ critic, Julia Swift joined The Morning Brew to review the new movie “Little Women.”

This is the 8th film adaptation of the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. Written and directed by Greta Gerwig, this coming of age film tells the story of four sisters living in America after the Civil War.

The film has a star filled cast, featuring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothee Chalamet, and Meryl Streep.