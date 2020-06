Actors might not be able to walk the red carpet right now… but they can still video chat!

Film critic Julia Swift chatted with actors Janel Parrish and Tommy Ragen about their new movie ‘Mighty Oak’.

The film follows the heart-warming and, at times, heart-breaking story of Gina Jackson (Parrish), following a tragic accident. When she meets Oak Scoggins (Ragen), the two find common ground in music… among other things.