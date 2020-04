Film critic Julia Swift reviews ‘Mrs. America’. The 1970’s series includes an all-star cast with Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, and Sarah Paulson.

Blanchett portrays Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative that fights against the Equal Rights Amendment movement of the time.



While Byrne takes on famous spokeswoman, Gloria Steinem, as she trailblazes through the American feminist movement.



The show is available on Hulu.