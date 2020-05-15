At the Box Office: ‘Proximity’ & ‘The Perfect Candidate’

Film critic and Assistant Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift, gives us the scoop on two films you can watch from home… but that doesn’t mean she recommends them.

‘Proximity’ tells the story of Isaac, a young scientist who gets abducted by aliens. Swift says the film’s trailer makes you believe you’re about to see a new ‘ET’. However Swift found the film to have a few disappointing traits.

To recover, the film critic suggests you may prefer ‘The Perfect Candidate’, a Saudi Arabian film about a young female doctor who decides to run for her local office.