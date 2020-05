For the first time in more than 30 years an endangered Pygmy Hippo has been born at the San Diego Zoo!

While he might look little now- weighing only 12 pounds on Friday- he won’t stay small for long. In fact, by Monday he had already doubled in size! The zoo says he and his mom are healthy.

Pygmy Hippos live in West African Rivers and Streams. Fewer than 25-Hundred remain in their natural habitat.