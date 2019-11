Local rescue Passion 4 Paws and BMW at The Automaster team up for the 3rd annual Making Spirits Bright Holiday mixer and silent auction on December 12.

There will be silent auction items, music, food and drinks. All proceeds will benefit Passion 4 Paws. This is a formal event. Tickets are $35 and includes two drinks, dinner and dessert.

For more information on the event, click here.