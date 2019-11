At 'This Place in History' we're in Morrisville, Vt. with Executive Director of the Vermont Historical Society Steve Perkins.

"We're going to be talking about trains and depots and what that can do for a community, way back in the day. The Morrisville Depot is just behind us. We're going to go talk to Todd Thomas, who is a board member with the Morrisville Historical Society, to learn all about it," began Perkins.