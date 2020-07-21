Catch Comet ‘Neowise’ before it leaves for another 6,700 years

Comet ‘Neowise’ is visible in the sky throughout all of July 2020, but once it’s gone, you won’t be able to see it again.

Nasa says the comet won’t come back around for another 6,700 years after it leaves our sight.

So, now might be the perfect time to spend a night under the stars, since it’s still inching nearer to Earth. The space administration mentioned the comet will make it’s closest approach to us one July 22nd.

Nasa also listed off some tips for those hoping to still catch the flying ball of light.

These include steering clear of city lights that with outshine the comet and grabbing binoculars or a telescope with you if you can.

And if you aren’t sure where to look, NASA says to find the Big Dipper in the northwest sky just after sunset. Then, just look below it!

For more information, you can take a look at NASA’s website.