Relay For Life of Chittenden County is holding a kickoff Party to beat cancer. Join them on February 4 at Buffalo Wild Wings on Shelburne Rd in Burlington from 6 to 8PM.

The returning champion will compete again this year. Guests can learn about this year’s Relay For Life of Chittenden County. The event is open to the public, just wear purple.

The Relay For Life event takes place on June 26. For more information, click here.