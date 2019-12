The 6th Annual All Breed Rescue Christmas Tree Sale on December 7 and 8 at their location in Williston from 9AM-5PM.

This year the goal is to sell 675 trees in support of the rescue. Last year the organization raised over 25,000 and sold 539 trees. There will be raffles, Christmas music, and pups for you to meet. Staff asks attendees not to bring their own pet.