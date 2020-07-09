Foote’s Port Henry Diner now sells groceries

Morning Show Segments

by: Janelle Brassard

Posted: / Updated:

Folks in Moriah, NY have more access to fresh produce now.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce took to their Facebook page to announce the ribbon cutting of the ‘Port Henry Diner Grocery’

The diner itself has been a staple of the town for several years… and now owner, Don Foote, is making some of the ingredients available to customers.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, you can expect to find meats, cheese, potatoes, tomatoes, and more.

You can learn more on Foote’s Port Henry Diner’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog