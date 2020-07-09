Foote’s Port Henry Diner now sells groceries

Folks in Moriah, NY have more access to fresh produce now.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce took to their Facebook page to announce the ribbon cutting of the ‘Port Henry Diner Grocery’

The diner itself has been a staple of the town for several years… and now owner, Don Foote, is making some of the ingredients available to customers.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, you can expect to find meats, cheese, potatoes, tomatoes, and more.

You can learn more on Foote’s Port Henry Diner’s Facebook page.