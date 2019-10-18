Four-year-old needs your help to get seizure dog

Owen is a loving and energetic four and a half year old who has a mad love for hats, balloons and singing songs from big movie hits like Moana and Trolls.

When Owen was just a few months old he experienced his first seizure. Unfortunately it was only the first of many more. Owen needs a trained seizure dog, which would provide him the ability to  walk across a yard, put his toes in the water or sleep in his own bed.

His family is looking to raise $20,000 by November 9. A fundraiser is being held by 14th Star Brewing Company from 5 PM to 10 PM on that day.

To help Owen get the service dog he needs, click here.

