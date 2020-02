Come to the ‘Purrrses for Paws’ event Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Champlain Room in Burlington.

The event is from 6-8 PM and will be an evening of purses, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

There will be both a silent and live auction offering new and like-new purses to support the animals cared for by the Humane Society of Chittenden County. Tickets are 30 dollars in advance and 35 dollars at the door!

