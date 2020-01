Lupyn, born Bre Valdez, is a 20 year old vocalist with a management contract and development deal with Crossova Concepts and records in Burlington, VT.

Lupyn has released 4 singles so far with a 5th coming out in Jan. 29. Currently she is working on a song as a feature for the Electronic Duo Flip & Fill signed with All Around the World.

She is currently a student in Potsdamn, NY. To hear more of her music, click here.