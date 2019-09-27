Local director recognizes women in baseball with ‘Hardball: The Girls of Summer’

Matthew Temple began his film-making career in Vermont. Temple uses his work and passion to tell stories and create new paradigms wherein new stories for a brighter future can be created.

As a storyteller, he has produced and/or directed dozens of projects from studio and independent feature films to content for major brands.

His new movie, ‘Hardball: The Girls of Summer’ follows five women of the US Women’s National Baseball team as they battle for recognition and a gold medal in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup in South Korea.

The movie will make a theatrical premiere at the Women Sports Film Festival on September 26-28 in San Francisco.