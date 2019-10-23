Local real estate team helps heroes find a home for the holidays

Every day, heroes like firefighters, law enforcement, teachers, military service men and women, and healthcare workers, give to others in need. This holiday season, Hergenrother Realty Group, is giving back to our local heroes.

The team has partnered with Homes for Heroes, Inc. to help local heroes save when buying, selling or refinancing a home. To achieve their goal of helping 150 heroes find new homes in time for the holidays, they are helping at least 10 heroes in the community.

They say doing this is their way of saying “Thank You” for all their sacrifice.