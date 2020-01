Loki, the newest member of the Vermont state police K-9 team is steals hearts all over the state.

The 9-week-old Plott Hound, was picked up by her handler Detective Christian Hunt in Texas. Loki joins over 16 other police K-9’s. Her mission will be sniffing out fugitives and lost people after she completing rigorous training.

She will officially be the pup on duty in June.