Miss Vermont USA and Teen USA 2020 discuss plans for their reign

Miss Vermont USA Shannah Weller and Miss Vermont Teen USA Kiera Pipeling won their titles on Sunday, November 10.

Weller, 23, of Middlebury said she plans to work with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation after her sister died from the disease earlier this year.

Pipeling, 17, of West Rutland is hoping to raise awareness for foster car and adoption. She is adopted herself and said she wants everyone to understand the struggles these kids go through every day.

Weller and Pipeling made history at the pageant this year. They are the first women of color to hold the title in the state of Vermont.