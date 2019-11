Norwich University will host a benefit concert with country star Jamie Lee Thurston to support “The Veterans’ Place Inc at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, in Plumley Armory.

The Veterans’ Place Inc., is a nonprofit transitional housing program.

Representatives from the organization, and Jamie Lee Thurston joined the Local 44 Morning Brew to talk about the importance of this cause, and what people can expect.

Tickets are $30 and can be found through this link, or purchased at the door.