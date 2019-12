Jillian Fisher, 20, of Burlington will be competing at the Miss America 2020 pageant on December 19th at 8PM on NBC.

Fisher is a vocalist and says she is excited for the talent portion of the competition. She is also looking forward to discussing her platform “Fighting Addiction”. She hopes to work with programs throughout the state that education children about the dangers of drug use.

For more information on the Miss America pageant, visit their website.