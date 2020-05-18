Rare squirrel gets comfortable outside Vermont man’s home

Jerry Johnson snagged a picture of a rare type of squirrel hanging-out in a tree at his Albany, VT home.

He found himself looking for answers about the snow-white creature:

“This animal loves hanging out in the wild, old apple trees at my home. I had no idea what it was.”

President and Founder of ‘Protect Our Wildlife Vermont’, Brenna Angel, and the NorthWoods Stewardship Center, were able to lend a hand.

Johnson says they identified it as “a very rare leucistic red squirrel”.

The homeowner says he named his new furry friend ‘Cloud’. He jokes, “…He / she sure has a silver lining!”