Reunited at last! A Maine couple buys their classic car back.

It’s a story nearly 40 years in the making. Stu and Penny Tinker couple sold their favorite classic car. But now they were able to get it back.

The last time Stu Tinker saw his Bentley Mark VI was 1950. They say it was a painful goodbye, but they needed the money.

“We stood in the driveway and cried. This has always been the car that…the one that got away, you know?”

Penny Tinker remembers the emotional sale. She says the new owner used the car for parades and car shows, but it was last seen in public in 2008.

“When the gentleman that we sold it to passed away, it was put in the barn and just kinda left there,” says Penny. “This is the only car that I was ever really attached to.”

“When we bought it, we bought it out of England,” Stu said. “We bought it sight unseen and had it shipped into Baltimore. A friend and I went down and got it, drove it home.

But despite their years apart, the Tinkers say it feels like seeing an old friend.

“Oh yeah, it hasn’t changed! There’s a few things, there’s some rust here and there.”

The Tinkers own several unique cars, but say there’s a soft spot for this one.

“This is the one. This is the one, and I really can’t explain why.”

With some repairs in the future, the couple hopes to get their car on the road in time for summer.