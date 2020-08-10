Running to Remember: ‘Suffrage Scramble 5K’

The ‘Suffrage Scramble 5K’ is a virtual event commemorating 100 years of women’s right to vote.

This lasts all week and registration is open until the 15th.

According to the event’s Facebook page, “Participants will run, roll, or walk the 5K (3.11 miles) route of their choice, at any interval and at any pace, between the 8th and the 15th, and submit photos to celebrate their accomplishment.”

All proceeds will go to Rutland’s branch of the NAACP.

Details can be found on the ‘Suffrage Scramble 5K’ Facebook page.