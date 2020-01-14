Seventeen year old to compete in 2020 Junior Youth Olympics in Switzerland

Acy Lane Craig will be traveling to Lausanne, Switzerland for the 2020 Junior Youth Olympics to represent the US in Snowboard Cross.

She was one of two girls in the US picked to go. The games start on January 9, but she will be traveling on January 15. Acy is in school in Stratton VT at Stratton Mountain School.

Acy has been riding sense the age of five and competing sense the age of nine and has been National Champion four times. She was selected to the US youth team this past summer for the 2020 games.