Artist Mo Gonzo noticed a funny sign when she drove down a street in Queensbury, NY.

This ‘Glen Drive-In Theatre’ sign states on one side: “CORONA JUST DIE” and “SEE YOU SOON HOPEFULLY” on the other side.

Gonzo says she took pictures and posted them to Facebook on Tuesday so others in the community could see it.

“That sign was quirky, silly and brought light to this weird, scary time our world is currently in”, says Gonzo.

The post already has more than 100 likes and almost 800 shares.