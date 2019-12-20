‘STARS ON ICE’ coming to Lake Placid’s Olympic Center on December 30

Canada’s Kurt Browning headlines the Emmy Award-Winning production of ‘Stars on Ice’ when it returns to Lake Placid’s Olympic Center, Monday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

Joining Browning will be three-time Olympic ice dance medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, 2018 U.S. Olympic team bronze medalist and 2018 U.S. national champion Bradie Tennell and 2018 U.S. Olympic team bronze medalist and seven-time national championship medalist Mirai Nagasu, along with many others.

For more information and tickets, click here.