An anonymous donation of $2,000 has paid off student lunch debt at a Vermont elementary school.



The check was written just before the new year and settled 116 student lunch accounts at Union Elementary School.

Faculty says students are never turned away but it leads to a negative balance on those accounts.

A lunch at the school is $3.2 while breakfast costs $1.75 cents.

The principal says the donation was unexpected and a”real act of kindness.”