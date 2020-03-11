Vermont student honored with ‘Prudential Spirit of Community Award’

Lena Ashooh, 16, of Shelburne, Vermont, is a member of Chittenden County 4-H and a junior at Champlain Valley Union High School She organized a free two-day storytelling conference last July that brought together rural and migrant young people from across Vermont to overcome language and cultural barriers. As a 4-Her, she learned about working and living on a farm.

Based on those experiences, Lena envisioned an annual event that would bring together young people who live on Vermont farms to obtain seasonal or temporary employment in agriculture. With help from the Vermont Migrant Education Program, Lena created “Mi Vida, Mi Voz” (My Life,My Voice) last February. She obtained a $3,000 grant and recruited artists, educators and writers to participate in the conference.

Lena is busy now working on next summer’s conference.

