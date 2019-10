The Vermont Symphony Orchestra kicks off their ‘Made In Vermont’ tour Thursday at 7 p.m. in Castleton at the Castleton University Fine Arts Center.

Joining VSO Music Director Jaime Laredo on Local 44’s Morning Brew was Ifetayo Ali-Landing, a 16-year-old cellist who will be playing Haydn’s famous C Major Concerto.

The program will also feature Melissa Mielens, the principal flutist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

Click here for tour dates and locations.