Mystery in the Mountains: Revisiting the disappearance of Maura Murray

It’s the case that put New England into a search frenzy…

17 years ago, UMass Amherst nursing student, Maura Murray, went missing.

Police tell us, on February 9th, 2004, she told told her professors she wouldn’t be in class due to a death in the family. That was a lie. Murray packed a bag full of clothes, toiletries and make-up and headed-off somewhere, but no one knows where.

We do know, around 7:27pm that day, the student got stuck in a ditch. A bus driver who encountered Murray ended up calling police, expressing concern for her. By 7:46pm, police showed-up to find Murray’s car… but not her.

Fast forward to 2021, Maura Murray has still not been found.

If you have any information about the case, New Hampshire State Police ask you give them a call.