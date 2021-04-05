Mystery in the Mountains: The search for Selinda Winegar

The disappearance of 17-year old Selinda Winegar still has her sister in tears decades later, “It’s hard… I miss her”, Sharon McGarry tells us.

The last time McGarry, or any other family members, saw Winegar was on March 21st, 1979, as she walked up the stairs of her family home to go to her bedroom.

Even though it’s been 42 years, McGarry still has a tinge of hope that she’ll see her sister again some day, “If she’s out there and she doesn’t want to associate with us…that’s okay. Just go to somebody and say I’m fine…. it’s hard. It’s very hard because I do miss the little brat.”

If you have any information regarding Selinda Winegar’s disappearance, contact the Burlington Police Department.