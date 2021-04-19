Mystery in the Mountains: The sinister murder of Dawn Svocak

On September 21, 1984, two farmers were cutting down their crops in Beekmantown, a few miles outside of the City of Plattsburgh when they found a body. The two located a decomposed body of a missing SUNY Plattsburgh student off of Route 9 and Stafford Road, but they were unaware at the time who it was.

“The missing persons case was an active investigation for some time. Several weeks and months of conversations occurred and it wasn’t until September of the same year that her remains were found outside of the City of Plattsburgh, which sparked the request for assistance from the state police,” said Plattsburgh City Police Detective, Jarrod Trombley.

The victim was Dawn Svocak who was only identified by her dental records due to the condition of her body. “When her body was found there was an autopsy performed and the autopsy revealed that Dawn Svocak died as a result of blunt force trauma,” said Troop B New York State Police Public Information Officer, Jennifer Fleishman.

Svocak was reported missing to the City of Plattsburgh Police Department on August 17, 1984 after a night out in downtown Plattsburgh when she failed to return home to her 71 Clinton Street apartment. Svocak was last seen in the early hours of the morning after leaving Blair’s Bar on Marion Street, where she was a regular and it was known for being a part of the LGBTQ community.

“She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, Calvin Klein Jeans and red high healed boots, which were found on her body,” said Trooper Fleishman.

Just days after the missing persons report was filed a few items were located nearby where she was last seen. “More specifically a boot that was believed to be hers and later identified confirming that it was hers,” said Detective Trombley.

According to police, they believe these items were planted, as they also found a knife and a part of a belt.

To this day investigators are looking for answers or any leads to help solve her case. “We really want to bring closure to the family ultimately she was somebody’s sister, niece, daughter and I think bringing closure to the family would be huge,” said Trooper Fleishman.

If you have any information regarding the case please contact the City of Plattsburgh Police Department and or the New York State Police.