Mystery in the Mountains: “We want a jury trial”

Nearly 30 years later, the case of a murdered mother leaves her family grieving with no closure.

42-year-old Cheryl Peters was found dead with a single gunshot wound through her head.

Her daughter, Raemaire Pecor, is one of many people who want to know what happened that day on September 2, 1993.

“There’s just no closure…it just sits with you every day. It’s an everyday struggle,” said Pecor.

Peters was starting a new chapter in her life when someone decided to end her story.

“She was on her couch in her own home in a place that we should all be able to feel safe and someone chose to take her life away from her,” said Heather Gibbs, Vermont State Police Cold Case Specialist.

She was in the process of divorcing her third husband, Carroll Peters.

The couple was living separately. Cheryl moved in with her cousin Richard Fitzgerald, since they both were in transitional points of their lives.

“It sounds like she just needed a place to stay, and Richard had the, you know, had that extra room and was able to help her with that. That’s kind of how they helped each other out, but as I said, at the time, I don’t think he was staying there. every night and living there, he had his life and relationships,” said Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Dan Troitter.

Court documents show that on August 8th, 1993, Cheryl Peters returned home from a night out to find Carroll unannounced at her doorstep.

Cheryl with her five children.

Cheryl’s daughter, Raemaire says Carroll came to her a few days later and told her what really happened that night.

“He had written her letter and sent her in the mail, telling her that he had assaulted her. She had no knowledge. So he asked me, should I call her at work before she gets the letter? and I had no answer for that because I was so angry, but he did that day. He called her at work that day,” Pecor said. “He told her what he had done to her before she got the letter in the mail. She showed up at my house and she was devastated, distraught, broken and I told her to call the police she says I have no faith and the police didn’t do anything about this.”

Days later on September 2nd, 1993, Richard Fitzgerald came home around 1 pm to find Cheryl dead on the couch.

Peters planned on moving out just a few days later…why?

Her daughters, Raemaire Pecor and Tina Teale, say their mother feared Carroll.

“You know, he had been stalking her trying to reconcile. At that time, when she died, she was actually trying to move down to Barre to increase the distance between them,” said Cheryl’s oldest daughter, Tina Teale.

“She died on a Wednesday and she was supposed to move that Sunday coming up to Montpellier (Barre) and he didn’t know where she was going,” said Pecor.

Peters and Fitzgerald lived in a rental home located on Washington Highway in Morrisville, Vermont.

Peters was a full-time phlebotomist up the road at Copley Hospital.

“She didn’t show up to work and so in the later morning, maybe 10 o’clock or so her boss at Copley Hospital started to make some phone calls to the family just to check up on her and just check in on her,” said Det. Sgt. Trottier.

Pecor said something felt off to her that day…she just wasn’t sure what.

“She was supposed to pick me up at work that day and take me up to the doctor’s doctor’s appointment and she never showed up. So I left work to walk to the hospital by myself and my friend Julie drove by. She said she stopped and she said I was supposed to have coffee with your mom today. When she said that to me, I immediately knew that something was wrong,” said Pecor. “As we’re going up Washington Highway and approaching where she lived, there were police vehicles. There was a forensics van, state police, local police, and the door was open. You could see her because she was on the couch.”

Pecor remembers that day and the days leading up…vividly.

“The Monday before she died, I was at her house and he called. I don’t know what he was saying to her, but I didn’t like the tone of the conversation. I said to her, just hang up the phone. She looked at me and put her finger up. After their conversation that lasted about 15 minutes, she hung up the phone when she said, I couldn’t just do that, because I’m afraid of him. He had told her that he was going to kill her. He had told her that if I can’t have you, no one can have you, not even your children,” Pecor said.

In 1996 Cheryl’s children started seeking justice for their mother.

“When we had a wrongful death, and the sexual assault lawsuit against him as part of the estate, it went all the way to the supreme court. One of his arguments was that he had the right to rape her,” said Teale.

Despite being past the statue of limitation for sexual assault cases, the case was brought all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court, before his lawyer made the motion to dismiss the case.

“They use the statute of limitations to get the wrongful death dismissal, because, at that time, the statute of limitations was two years. He confessed to raping my mom just a couple of weeks before she died,” said Teale.

We reached out to Carroll Peters via email and phone to speak about these events and never received a response.

“He was eventually charged with that sexual assault for that incident,” said Teale.

Cheryl Peters was more than a mother to her daughters… she was a force.

“We were raised strong and you know, one of the things that our mother told us was, no matter what happens in life, is gonna throw curveballs at you, but you got to carry on, you got to just keep going. because life doesn’t end,” said Pecor.

Today both daughters continue to fight for justice.

“We want a jury trial,” said Teale.

“Because after 28 years, even if it even if the outcome isn’t what we want to at least people will know,” said Pecor.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Cheryl Peters please contact the Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit.