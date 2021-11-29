Mystery in the Mountains: Where is Marble Arvidson?

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Brattleboro Police Department Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans.

For Brattleboro residents, August 28th, 2011 is a day they won’t soon forget.

“Every kid of that generation of that time knows where they were when that flood-hit,” said Marble Arvidson’s Mother, Sigrid Arvidson.

It’s the day Tropical Storm Irene rained her fury down on our region, but on the eve of Irene’s arrival is where our mystery begins.

17-year-old Marble Arvidson was last seen at the home he was staying in on Route 9 in Brattleboro, Vermont. He left a note behind saying he’d be back, but ten years later he’s never been seen or heard from again.

Marble Arvidson

At the time, Marble was placed in a “Families First” home with two other men and another male teenager through the custody of the Vermont Department of Children and Families.

The goal was to help both teens learn to live on their own into adulthood.

Arvidson’s roommate told police he saw marble leaving the home on Route 9 with someone around 2 PM on the 27th and no one has seen or heard from him since.

“He left a note saying he was leaving and would be back shortly,” said Evans. “He was last seen leaving with one person at the back door and up to this point we haven’t been able to identify who that person was.”

His housemates only knew that he had plans with his girlfriend later that evening.

“For him to say he’d be back in 30 mins and have a 4:00 PM date and to not be there,” Arvidson said. “Marble wouldn’t do that.”

A few days passed and Marble still hadn’t been heard from, and in the meantime, Tropical Storm Irene had wreaked havoc on the Brattleboro Community.

“Like the devastation that it did down here from the water was insane,” said Evans.

Which hindered the search effort for Marble.

“There is part of him out there somewhere… he deserves better,” said Arvidson. “He deserves to be welcomed home.”

Marble and Sigrid Arvidson

Marble’s Mother, Sigrid Arvidson, believes someone knows something about what happened to him and is still looking for answers.

“It’s not about good or bad… it’s not about right or wrong… it’s about information leading to his whereabouts even if that is information leading to a starting point,” Arvidson said. “There is a police tip line that you can speak with detectives and meet with them and our family has a $10,000 reward for anonymous tips leading to finding him…which means anonymous.”

Marble has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is six foot two, around 165 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black button-down shirt, black pants, black hiking boots, and a black fedora.

“There is no justice… there is no answer, I miss my boy,” said Arvidson. “This is between whoever and God, not me. As his mom… I need to find my boy…wherever he is or whatever form he is in now…we miss you and we welcome you home, however, that is.”

The Brattleboro Police Department’s anonymous tip line.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Marble Arvidson please contact the Brattleboro Police Department.

The Brattleboro Police Department’s anonymous tip line can be reached at (802) 251-8188.