With over 50 unresolved cases throughout Vermont, the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit knew they needed more resources and that’s when it turned to a pair of cold case specialists to be exact.

Heather Gibbs and Brad Hanson joined the unit in May of 2018.

“We’ve had a lot of success in the last three years that they’ve been here that it’s due to their hard work,” said Vermont State Police Major Crime Det. Lt. John-Paul Schmidt.

Who are these specialists and what do they bring to the investigation?

“The most simple level of just taking a case that’s, you know, a 30-year-old collection of reports and organizing that in a way and putting it in a format that we could use today. That’s the least part of what they do, but it’s very time-consuming. and then they just did develop a massive amount of knowledge about these cases. and there’s, you know, 56,” said Schmidt.

Gibbs and Hanson then begin to dig into the cases, but they both have their way of doing so.

“They know what needs to be done and they know what we’re looking for. They’ve got to deal with individual personalities too that they navigate very well and understand what works for some,” said Baxter. “Some people need crayons and crepe paper and other people need to be told.”

“It’s no secret to anyone that Brad and I are very different and that’s part of what makes us great,” said Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit Cold Case Specialist Heather Gibbs.

The question is, where do they even begin? Gibbs said that part of her job feels like she’s an archivist.

“Locating and preserving materials is a huge part of the process,” said Gibbs.

Gibbs said some of those files can be with the Vermont State Police, local agencies, and even the FBI.

“I just want to take it back to what Heather had mentioned on what we start a case,” said Hanson. “You know we are looking at boxes, literally dusty boxes, and some haven’t been opened in literally 40 years. They haven’t seen the light of day in 30 or 40 years.”

Gibbs continued to explain their process.

“And then there are other materials we need to digitize,” said Gibbs. “Floppy discs, projector slides, VHS tapes, cassette tapes… all of that we have to find the right technology to be able to convert it over to digital file so that we can now save along with everything else and then have them in one place for everyone to access.”

They scan and digitize the files and then do a deep dive into what they’ve collected and investigate tips.

“We read it, we take notes and chances are we read it multiple times,” said Gibbs. “It’s building a working knowledge of that case and the names and the people and understanding that victim’s life.”

With these unresolved cases, several family members still would like answers.

“Thinking about the families and the friends of the victims is really what drives me. They don’t forget and neither do we,” said Gibbs.

Det. Sgt. Tyson Kinney with VSP Major Crime Unit said with these cases you build relationships with the victim’s families.

“We work for the family and our goal in that is to try to figure it out for them and when you have a connection with the family, it drives you that much more to do that. Every one of the cases that I have, I have relationships with the families,” said Kinney.

And when it comes to working with families, there’s support from another team member. Kate Brayton joined the unit as the Victim Services Director.

“I work a bunch of unresolved homicides and I work closely with this team and Heather and Brad to give support to family members who have been waiting long periods for answers about their loved one,” said Brayton. “Depending on what is going on in the case. what is presented, what new techniques we’re using and what the family members need if they reach out.”

At the end of the day, the group is dedicated to working to help solve these cases.

“To get to what we call a case to the finish line, what is the finish line? Is the finish line a suspect in handcuffs in a courtroom? Theoretically, but is the finish line we can’t do anything else with this case?” said Hanson. “We have it all digitized and it is set up for the next Brad and Heather’s. For the next Todd Baxter, for the next Tyson Kinney, it’s set up for them to pick it up. We have done that basic work for them, we’ve already figured out this much. That’s a lot of what we do that’s the goal.”

If you have any information regarding the unresolved cases please contact the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit or you can submit a tip anonymously.