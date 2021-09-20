Mystery in the Mountains: Who stabbed Lynda Moore?

Today, a 35-year-old cold case remains just as open and unsolved as it did on the day it occurred.

“All murders are tragic, all murders are senseless… its a tragic senseless murder of a 36-year-old mother of two and wife,” said Vermont State Police Cold Case Specialist, Brad Hanson.

Lynda Moore

Lynda Moore, was home alone on April 15th,1986 when her husband, Steven Moore, came home to a gruesome scene.

“It was one of the first warm sunny days of the spring,” said Hanson. “The temperature was in the mid-50s and a lot of people were out and active. Lynda herself had been seen in the late morning early afternoon hours on a chaise lounge with her radio and just soaking up the spring sun.”

The couple lived on Route 121 outside of the Village of Saxtons River, Vermont.

Shortly after 3 PM, investigators say that Steven said he came home to find Lynda dead on their living room floor.

“Based on the information I have that was done then back on the investigation was that there was no indication that it was a forced entry. Nothing was ransacked or out of order in the house…the assault had occurred and the assailant had left right after,” said Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit Det. Sgt. Frank LaBombard.

Vermont State Police said Lynda had been stabbed over 20 times and the murder weapon has never been found.

“She fought valiantly… it was a violent and probably a brief struggle… she had defensive wounds… she fought for her life and she fought hard right in her living room where she should’ve felt the safest in the world which is tragic,” Hanson said.

Investigators said Lynda was a big part of the Village of Saxton River.

“Very active in the community, very well-liked in the community by all accounts,” Hanson said. “Socially active, friendly, and from what we could tell from the reports she was just someone everybody liked.”

She typically spent most days at home while her two children were at school and her husband, Steven, at work as a local contractor in the area.

“Lynda Moore was a stay-at-home mother; she also worked for her husband’s construction business doing bookkeeping,” said Det. Sgt. Frank LaBombard.

The Moore home.

Detectives said they were able to collect evidence from the scene, but continue to look for scientific answers.

“A lot of that was processed back then and even to this date stuff is still being processed because of new technology and the tools that we have now to do some of the things we couldn’t do back then,” said Det. Sgt. LaBombard.

Hanson said as far as suspects… there weren’t many.

“There was never a lead suspect….It’s a who done it,” Hanson said.

If you have any information regarding the murder of Lynda Moore please contact the Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit.