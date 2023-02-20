SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is issuing a warning regarding unpaid parking violations within the city. The Schenectady Police Department’s Traffic Division has identified roughly $900,000 in unpaid parking violations. Parking tickets can be paid for online.

Police remind residents with unpaid violations that they can pay them at the police department, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or during the same hours over the phone at (518) 382-5211. Cars that have accumulated over $300 in outstanding fines can be subject to tow and a New York State DMV registration may be placed on hold.