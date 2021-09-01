1 student killed in shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem; authorities searching for suspect

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One student was killed in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to the school shortly after noon on a report of a shooting.

One student was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. The student was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police identified the student killed as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come,” the police department said on Twitter.

No other students were shot.

Authorities are actively looking for the suspect.

Mount Tabor High School was placed on lockdown after the shooting. Other schools in the area were locked down as well out of an abundance of caution.

Students inside Mount Tabor High School waiting, courtesy of Ben Kirkland

The Greensboro Police Department is assisting Winston-Salem and Forsyth County agencies.

Parents were directed by law enforcement to a separate location to pick up their children. FOX8 is not reporting that location at the request of law enforcement.

A couple at the scene says their daughter was at the school at the time of the shooting. They were able to get in touch with their daughter and confirmed that she is OK.

“Your heart stops for a few minutes until you finally get in touch with them,” the father said.

Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement on the shooting:

“For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school. Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mt. Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds.”

FOX8 has crews on the scene and this story will be updated as details emerge.