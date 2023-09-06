Police in Essex say they responded to more than 150 calls for service at this year’s Champlain Valley Fair.

In a social media post, the department said, “We definitely count this 2023 Champlain Valley Fair as a success, however that doesn’t mean our officers and dispatchers weren’t very busy.”

The department said it was called to the fairgrounds 156 times, including responses to 18 disturbances and 11 reports of intoxication.

The service calls resulted in more than 40 trespass notices for a variety of violations, the department said.

One officer suffered an injury “during an altercation.” The officer will make a full recovery, the department said.

Officers from the Williston, South Burlington, Shelburne and Colchester police departments provided additional support to Essex police during the fair, including assisting the town’s dispatchers.